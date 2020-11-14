Golfers Ariya, Moriya and Kiradech test positive

Thai stars self-isolating in Florida with 'mild symptoms' after contracting Covid-19 in US

Ariya (left) and Moriya Jutanugarn attend a promotional event in Bangkok in January of this year.

Three of Thailand’s top professional golfers — Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and Kiradech Aphibarnrat — have tested positive for Covid-19 in the United States.

The Jutanugarn sisters are now self-isolating and have withdrawn from an LPGA tournament that was scheduled to start next week, Ariya wrote on her Facebook page early Saturday.

“Although we have been very cautious, unfortunately both Mo and I have tested positive for Covid-19,” Ariya wrote. “We are now self-isolating and working on contact tracing all those we have been in contact with.

“We both have mild symptoms but we are very disappointed to have to withdraw from the Pelican Women’s Championship,” she said, referring to the event scheduled to begin on Thursday in Belleair, Florida.

“We will be isolating at home until it is safe to resume our schedule. We wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to when we can return to playing on Tour.”

Moriya wrote on Facebook that she was experiencing “mild symptoms” after being tested earlier as part of the LPGA’s pre-tournament Covid protocol.

“The symptoms are better now. The fever has gone down. Still coughing and breathing is a little difficult. I can’t smell and taste. Thank you everyone for your concern,” she said.

Kiradech, who has won four events on the European Tour, also said on Facebook that he had become infected while in Florida.

“On Tuesday I wasn’t feeling great so I took a home Covid-19 test and unfortunately I tested positive. I am now self-isolating and working on contact tracing with all those I have been in contact with,” he wrote.

“I am still experiencing some mild symptoms including fever and loss of taste so I am resting up at home in Orlando and will return to the Tour when I am back to full health.”

Ariya and Moriya also have a home in Orlando that they use as their base during the US golf season.

Ariya said she was feeling better and had no fever but had not recovered her sense of taste and smell. “I still have difficulty breathing and it's easy to get tired.”

Ariya and Moriya last competed at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Greensboro, Georgia from Oct 22-25 and then took a brief break, travelling to visit the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Ariya, a former World No.1, 2018 Player of the Year and winner of 10 tournaments including two majors, is currently ranked 20th in the world. Moriya, who has won once on the LPGA Tour, is ranked 47th.