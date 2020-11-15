Pickup rams into porridge shop, 1 killed, 1 injured

SAMUT PRAKAN: A pickup ran into a roadside restaurant and overturned in Bang Phli district on Sunday morning. The driver was killed and a passenger in the vehicle injured.

Pol Capt Therdphum Duangprathum, a duty officer at Bang Kaew police station, said the accident occurred at about 5.30am at Moo 4 village in tambon Bang Phli Yai. The driver of the Bangkok-registered black Isuzu lost control of the vehicle on the Nam Daeng-Bang Phli road and rammed into the restaurant.

Pathumpop Krobboriboon, the shop owner, told police that while he was preparing porridge he heard the noise of screeching brakes, and thought it might come from two pickups racing on the road.

Suddenly one of the pickups ran off the road and hit a power post before crashing into the shop and ending up lying on one side. Mr Pathumpop said he managed to jump sideways and narrowly escaped being hit.

The pickup driver, who was later identified as Thammanoon Nathadthong, 26, was killed. The other man in the pickup, who was not identified, was injured.

Police were investigating and examining security cameras in the area to establish the cause of the accident.