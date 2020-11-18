New Covid cases from Belgium, UAE

Disease control officials wait for arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Wednesday reported two new cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined arrivals from Belgium and the United Arab Emirates, raising the total to 3,880.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said one of them is a Thai draftswoman, 25, who returned from the UAE on Nov 13. She tested positive the following day, but was asymptomatic.

The other is a 42-year-old Belgian accountant. He arrived from Belgium on Monday on a connecting flight via Frankfurt.

He had been previously diagnosed with Covid-19 on Oct 28 and treated, and tested positive on arrival, also without any symptoms.

Both stayed at alternative state quarantine facilities in Bangkok and were admitted to private hospitals.

Of the total 3,880 cases, 3,729 (96%) have recovered, including five discharged over the past 24 hours, and 91 were in hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll remained at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 546,662 over the past 24 hours to 55.94 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 10,502 to 1.34 million.

The United States had the most cases at 11.69 million, up 157,261, and the most deaths at 254,255, up 1,615.

India was second with 8.91 million cases, up 38,532, and 131,031 deaths, up 472. Brazil was third with 5.91 million cases, up 35,018, and 166,743 deaths, up 676.