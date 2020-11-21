10 new Covid cases from eight countries

Ten new cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on Saturday, all quarantined arrivals from eight countries, raising the total to 3,902 with no new deaths.

The new cases were from Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Belgium, India, the Netherlands and the United States, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The case from Germany was a 55-year-old Dutch businessman who arrived on Nov 6 and was quarantined in Bangkok. On Wednesday, he tested positive with no symptoms.

The case from Sweden was a 30-year-old self-employed Thai who arrived on Nov 12 and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. She tested positive on Tuesday with a fever, a cough, phlegm and the loss of the sense of smell.

The case from Switzerland was a 56-year-old Swiss engineer who arrived on Nov 13. On Wednesday, he tested positive with no symptoms.

The case from the Czech Republic was a 43-year-old Thai masseuse who arrived on Nov 14 on the same flight as one previously confirmed case. She tested positive on Wednesday.

The case from Belgium was a 32-year-old engineer who arrived from his home country on Nov 14 on the same flight as one previously confirmed case. He tested positive on Nov 19 with no symptoms.

The case from India was a 15-year-old Indian student who arrived on Nov 14 on the same flight as one previously confirmed case. Her infection was detected on Monday.

The two cases from the Netherlands were Thai women who arrived on Nov 14. The 52-year-old housewife tested positive on Tuesday and had a sore throat, phlegm, and muscle pain. The 22-year-old student tested positive on Wednesday with no symptoms.

The ninth and 10th cases were Thais from the US. One of them was a 61-year-old retired official who arrived on Nov 14 and tested positive on Wednesday. The 25-year-old student who arrived on Thursday tested positive the next day with a fever, said the CCSA.

Of the 3,902 infected people, 3,756 (96.3%) have recovered, including 11 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 86 people remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 60, said the CCSA.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 659,511 over the previous 24 hours to 57.9 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 11,086 to 1.37 million.

The US had the most cases at 12.27 million, up 201,083, followed by India with 9.05 million, up 46,288. Thailand ranked 151st.