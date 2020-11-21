Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Music exec files lese majeste complaint against 'Rung'
Thailand
Politics

Music exec files lese majeste complaint against 'Rung'

Move follows Prayut's warning that 'all laws' will be used against protesters

published : 21 Nov 2020 at 19:05

writer: Online Reporters

Activist Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul raises a three-finger salute during a rally on Wednesday at the ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Activist Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul raises a three-finger salute during a rally on Wednesday at the ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

A well-known music industry executive has filed a lese majeste complaint against Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, a co-leader of the People’s Movement.

Nitipong Hornak, a prolific songwriter, founder and major shareholder of Grammy Entertainment, filed the complaint with the police Technology Crime Suppression Division on Friday afternoon, according to the Facebook page of the centre for legal aid for online bullying victims.

It was not known which incident Mr Nitipong cited in his accusation. But Ms Panusaya was the first person to publicly read out the 10-point manifesto of a Thammasat University group calling for reform of the monarchy at the university in April. 

Mr Nitipong’s move came a day after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed to use all laws to maintain order amid almost daily protests by pro-democracy activists.

The prime minister admitted a day later that Section 112 of the Criminal Code would be no exception. In June, he had said that His Majesty the King had shown mercy and told him not to use the harsh law against people.

Each count of a lese majeste charge — insults, threats or defamation of leading royals — carries a term of 3-15 years in jail.

Other laws have been used in its place over the past few years. They are the Computer Crimes Act, which carries penalties from 5-10 years and/or fines from 20,000 to 100,000 baht, and the national security law (Section 116 of the Criminal Code) for charges such as sedition, which carries jail terms up to seven years. 

Critics of Section 112 say it is disproportionate to the alleged crime, and that courts tend to broadly interpret the law. As well, since it carries a harsh penalty, the court traditionally does not allow bail for suspects.

Ms Panusaya and several of her colleagues in the youth-led movement spent several days in jail last month in connection with other charges related to their campaign, before being released on bail.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Music exec files lese majeste complaint against 'Rung'

A well-known music industry executive has filed a lese majeste complaint against Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, a co-leader of the People’s Movement.

19:05
Thailand

Aksa Road chosen for Sunday rally

Pro-democracy protesters plan to head for Bangkok’s western suburbs on Sunday, announcing their intention to stage a rally in Thawi Watthana district.

18:29
World

Tibetan leader makes rare White House visit

SHANGHAI: The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the White House for the first time in six decades, a move that could further infuriate Beijing, which has accused the United States of trying to destabilise the region.

18:03