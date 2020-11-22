New local infection among 11 new Covid cases Sunday

Anti-government protesters, many wearing face masks, gather in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, on Saturday, when the country logged 11 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

The government on Sunday reported one local transmission among 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 3,913.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the locally infected case is a Myanmar citizen, a 48-year-old labourer, He was admitted to Mae Sot Hospital in Tak province.

A 17-year-old female Thai student was admitted to the same hospital after testing positive following her return from Myanmar.

The nine other new cases were recent arrivals from France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. They were all in quarantine before testing positive.

Six of those nine cases are Thai nationals, including a 63-year-old housewife who recently returned from Switzerland and was in an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok, and a recent arrival from the UK, a 20-year-old woman in an alternative local quarantine facility in Chon Buri province.

A 56-year-old Thai woman who recently flew in from France was diagnosed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok, while a 51-year-old Thai housewife at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok had returned from France.

The final two Thai cases recently returned from Hungary and were quarantined in Samut Prakan province: a Thai bakery employee, 47, and a Thai masseuse, 45.

The other three new Covid-19 cases were foreigners in alternative state quarantine in Bangkok: a 46-year-old American businessman who flew in from the US and two Norwegians who arrived from Norway, a 77-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man.

Of the accumulated 3,913 cases in Thailand, 3,761 (96.12%) have recovered, including five discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, while 92 were at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 581,603 over the past 24 hours to 58.49 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 8,922 to 1.39 million. The US had most cases at 12.45 million, up 172,839, followed by India with 9.09 million cases, up 45,295, and Brazil with 6,05 million cases, up 32,622.