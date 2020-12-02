More Covid cases from Tachilek, some in Bangkok

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, communicable general diseases director, announces new Covid-19 cases among illegal returnees from Tachilek at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province on Wednesday. (Screenshot from the Facebook page of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration)

Six more Thai women who sneaked back home through natural passages from Myanmar's Tachilek town to Chiang Rai province late last month had Covid-19 and some of them travelled Bangkok and some provinces, according to health authorities.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, general communicable diseases director at the Department of Disease Control, said on Wednesday that one of the cases was a 28-year-old native of Phayao province.

She worked at an entertainment place at 1G1 Hotel in Tachilek from Nov 1-26.

She returned with a Myanmar citizen to Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district last Friday. Then she met a friend and a boyfriend, went to Singha Park and left for Chiang Mai province on Monday when she tested positive for Covid-19. In Chiang Rai, she stayed at her friend's room and at Hop Inn.

Two other cases are a woman, 21, from Bangkok and her friend, 25, from Phichit province. They were at 1G1 Hotel from Nov 17-27.

They returned to Mae Sai on the following day, stayed at a hotel there and had a fever, sore throat and runny nose that morning. Then they rode on a Grab car to Chiang Rai airport and flew to Bangkok's Don Mueang airport. The Bangkok returnee tested positive on Sunday.

The Phichit native then took another flight from Don Mueang to Phitsanulok and travelled on to Phichit. She went to entertainment places in Phichit with friends. The woman tested positive on Tuesday.

Another case is a 36-year-old native of Ratchaburi province who stayed in Myanmar from Nov 3-28.

On Nov 23-24, she was at an entertainment place at 1G1 Hotel and met another Covid-19 case. Last Thursday, she started coughing and had a runny nose, sore throat and muscle plain.

She returned to Thailand last Sunday and went to Chiang Mai airport in a vehicle of her friend who came with a boyfriend.

The woman took a flight to Don Mueang airport on the same day and went to the Mor Chit bus terminal to catch a bus to Ratchaburi. As a party-goer at 1G1 was confirmed with Covid-19, she was tested and the result showed on Wednesday she was infected.

Two other cases are two women, 23 and 25, who lived in Chiang Mai and were friends of a confirmed case who worked in Tachilek.

They crossed the border to Mae Sai last Thursday and stayed at a friend's house in the district. They sought Covid-19 tests on Monday after learning about their friend's infection. The positive result was known on the following day.

Dr Sophon said the six new cases added to four previously confirmed cases who had also sneaked into Thailand from Tachilek.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihatayakorn, deputy permanent secretary for health, said tests on people close to the 10 new cases turned negative, so the illegal returnees from Myanmar did not cause local infection.

He said the 10 women worked at entertainment places in Tachilek and they had no social responsibility. They dodged quarantine and caused the state to conduct costly efforts to test many people in contact with them to control the disease.