Local infection among 14 new Covid cases

The Public Health Ministry asks visitors to Farm Festival at Singha Park in Chiang Rai on the night of Nov 29 to self-quarantined for 14 days. Anyone who has a fever, loss of sense of smell and taste should urgently see a doctor. (Posted on the CCSA Facebook page on Dec 3)

One local infection was among 14 new cases of novel coronavirus disease reported on Friday, raising the total to 4,053 with no new deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases were 13 quarantined arrivals from Ukraine, Nepal, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Norway, Germany, the United States and Myanmar, and one local case in Chiang Rai.

The single local case was a 28-year-old Thai man working at an entertainment venue. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Chiang Rai.

The man came into close contact with an infected woman from Phayao province who returned from Myanmar's Tachilek town.

The Public Health Ministry has also asked visitors to Farm Festival at Singha Park in Chiang Rai on the night of Nov 29 to self-quarantine for 14 days after an infected woman visited there. Anyone who had a fever and loss of sense of smell should urgently see a doctor.

The CCSA posted a new message on its Facebook page on Friday morning:

The Chiang Rai provincial public health office has sought a list of Thai nationals working at a service venue in Myanmar's Tachilek town, which is an origin of the spread of Covid-19, as well as those working at other businesses and entertainment venues.

"Those who enter the country at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship checkpoint and other natural passages must be checked in a bid to stop the spread of the disease. (continues below)

The CCSA posted a new message on its Facebook page on Friday morning: The Chiang Rai provincial public health office has sought a list of Thai nationals working at a service venue in Myanmar's Tachilek town, which is an origin of the spread of Covid-19, as well as those working at other businesses and entertainment venues.

The case from Ukraine was a 45-year-old Thai woman. She stayed at a state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan.

The case from Nepal was a Nepalese man working as a company employee. He stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok.

The case from the Netherland was a Thai woman, 31. She stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok.

The case from Czech Republic was a 71-year-old Czech man who stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan.

The case from Norway was a 36-year-old Thai masseuse. She went into a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri.

There were two cases from Germany. One was a German woman, 68. She stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Samut Prakan. The other was a 41-year-old Thai housewife. She stayed at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri.

There were three cases from the US - an American man, a company employee aged 31, a 30-year-old Thai woman working as an engineer and a 32-year-old Thai male student.

There were three cases from Myanmar, all Thai women, aged 23, 24, and 25. They worked at an entertainment venue and received treatment at a hospital in Chiang Rai province.

Of the 4,053 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 3,839 (94.7%) have recovered, including seven discharged from hospitals over the previous 24 hours, and 154 remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 60, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 687,631 over the previous 24 hours to 65.52 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 12,679 to 1.51 million.

The US had the most cases at 14.53 million, up 218,576, followed by India with 9.57, up 38,309. Thailand ranked 151st.