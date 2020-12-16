15 new Covid cases, all quarantined arrivals

A worker puts a mask on the statue of a guardian demon in the passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday, part of the campaign to get people to wear masks to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Fifteen new cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on Wednesday, quarantined arrivals from 10 countries, raising the total to 4,261.

Three were from Myanmar, two each from India, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, and one each from Bahrain, Brazil, France, Hong Kong, Hungary and the United States.

Dr Thaweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the UAE cases were a Thai flight attendant, 29, and a British man, 43, an information technology consultant.

The case from Hong Kong is a Thai woman who had been in the UAE, and from Hungary a Thai man, 32, a supermarket chef, who had a connecting flight in Qatar.

The case from France is a Frenchwoman, 48, a teacher who had a connecting flight in the UAE.

Two cases from the UK are a Thai male student, 28, who has allergies, and a Thai man, 20, who had a connecting flight in Qatar.

Two cases from India are an Indian businessman, 31, and a Thai male tunnelling worker, 42.

The case from Bahrain is a Thai masseuse, 40, and from the US a Thai woman, a chef, 52, who had a connecting flight in Japan.

The three cases from Myanmar are Thai women aged 24, 33 and 34 who worked at entertainment venues there.

The arrival from Brazil is a Brazilian man, 32, who had a connecting flight in the UAE.

Although daily new Covid-19 cases had been in double digits lately, they were all in quarantine, Dr Thaweesilp said.

Of the total 4,261 cases, 3,977 (93%) had recovered, including 28 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 224 were in hospital. The death toll was unchanged at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 587,137 over the previous 24 hours to 73.80 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 12,635 to 1.64 million. The US had the most cases at 17.14 million, up 199,875.