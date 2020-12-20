3 new Covid cases found in Samut Prakan

Health officials check the area in Muang district of Samut Prakan where a Lao man and two Thais tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday night. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Three more Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in this central province, governor Wanchai Kongkasem said after a meeting of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee on Sunday.

Of the three new cases, one was a 31-year-old Lao migrant worker employed to transport seafood between markets while the other two were the man's employers, both Thai.

The Lao man was admitted to Samut Prakan Hospital for treatment while his Thai employers were in Vibharam Chaiprakan Hospital, the governor said.

On Monday, the migrant worker went to a market in tambon Mahachai of Samut Sakhon's Muang district to pick up a consignment of seafood for delivery to Pak Nam market in Samut Prakan. He was admitted to Samut Prakan Hospital with a high fever and tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Twenty-two people who had been in close contact with him, half of them considered to be at high risk, had been tested for Covid-19, the governor said. All were negative. However, they were being quarantined for 14 days at Vibharam Chaiprakan Hospital in keeping with health standards.

The timelines for the infected Thais were being traced, the governor said.