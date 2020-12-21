Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Health ministry to prepare lockdown criteria
Thailand
General

Health ministry to prepare lockdown criteria

published : 21 Dec 2020 at 13:24

writer: Online Reporters

The Talay Thai Market, one of the country's major seafood markets, was also shut down on Monday, until Jan 3, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after an outbreak of Covid-19 that began at a nearby wholesale shrimp market in Muang district of Samut Sakhon. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
The Talay Thai Market, one of the country's major seafood markets, was also shut down on Monday, until Jan 3, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after an outbreak of Covid-19 that began at a nearby wholesale shrimp market in Muang district of Samut Sakhon. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The Public Health Ministry has been assigned to draw up clear guidelines for locking down more provinces if the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman, said on Monday the task was given to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-ocha during a meeting at Government House.

National Security Council secretary-general Nattaphon Narkphanit and other senior officials were also present.

Gen Prayut wanted criteria set in place in the event more than one province, or even all provinces, needed to be sealed off.

"That is not happening yet," the CCSA spokesman stressed.

The move reflected growing concern that the outbreak, which started at the Central Shrimp Market in tambon Mahachai of Samut Sakhon's Muang district, could spread through other provinces.

More than 800 new infections have been found in Samut Sakhon. All were linked to the wholesale shrimp market.

The virus has spread to visitors to the market from other provinces, including Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi and Suphan Buri as of Sunday.

There were also some cases which have not been linked to Samut Sakhon. They included a woman travelling from Chiang Mai to Ayutthaya.

The communicable disease committees in all provinces, chaired by the governors, have been authoritised to make the decision whether to shut down to contain the virus.

Dr Taweesilp said the prime minister wanted clear guidelines in place, setting out if and when more than one province needed to be sealed off.

"What the criteria should be," he said. "It should not be decided by one person", referring to the authority of the governor to make the decision as the committee chairman.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Business

HK may ban flights from Britain over fears of new virus strain

A ban on flights to Hong Kong from Britain is on the cards after a more infectious strain of Covid-19 was found in the country, sources said on Monday, with the government considering imposing an extra week of quarantine for arrivals.

14:18
Thailand

Be prepared

The Public Health Ministry assigned to draw up criteria for locking down more provinces, if needed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak centred on Samut Sakhon.

13:24
Thailand

Surat Thani bans travel by migrant workers

SURAT THANI: Migrant workers have been banned from moving in or out of the province until further notice, and employers have been told to screen them all for Covid-19, Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Monday.

13:00