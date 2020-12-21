Two more cases in Bangkok, both linked to Samut Sakhon

Myanmar migrants' children ride in the sidecar of a motorcycle in the area under lockdown in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Sunday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Two more coronavirus infections have been reported in Bangkok, and both had recently visited the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon.

The market in tambon Mahachai of Samut Sakhon's Muang district is the source of a Covid-19 outbreak which has spread to several other provinces, including neighbouring Bangkok.

Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman, announced the two new cases on Monday, confirming that both were linked to the market but offering scant other details.

He said one of the two patients had worked at the shrimp market and lived in Bang Khunthian district of Bangkok. The other was in hospital in the capital.

He did not say if they were Thai or Myanmar nationals.

More information would be released through the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, he said.

The announcement raised the number of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok linked to the market to four.

The two prior patients are women who regularly travelled to the market in Samut Sakhon to buy shrimp for resale in Bangkok's Bang Sue and Klong Sam Wa districts.

All vehicles and people entering Bangkok from Samut Sakhon are being thoroughly checked in an attempt to prevent the virus outbreak spreading in the capital. All BMA-run schools in districts bordering Samut Sakhon have been closed and City Hall officials who live in Samut Sakhon ordered to work from home.

The spokesman stressed the need for cooperation, and that organisers planning countdown events for more than 300 participants should cancel the activities.

Organisers of big events need permission from the Health Department of City Hall if they insist on holding the events, while activities with 300 or fewer guests must strictly enforce social distancing rules, he said.