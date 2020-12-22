Tests for Covid-19 infections conducted in Chiang Mai

Migrant workers at two communities in Muang district, Chiang Mai, wait to be tested for Covid-19 by a medical team on Monday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Medical teams are conducting tests on people deemed at risk in the province for Covid-19 after a woman in Ayutthaya, who had worked as a beautician in Mae Ai district, tested positive for the virus.

Dr Kittiphan Chalom, assistant to the chief of the provincial public health office, said the Ayutthaya woman, 30, worked at a beauty shop in tambon Mae Ai from August - December. While in the district, she had not travelled out of Mae Ai.

The woman returned to Ayutthaya by bus on Dec 16. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 19 without showing symptoms and was admitted to Bang Pa-in Hospital for treatment.

While in Mae Ai, she had close contact with 32 people - 13 deemed at high risk and 19 at low risk. All 32 had been tested; seven were negative and 25 were awaiting results.

On Monday, in a bid to find the source of the infection, medical teams tested 143 other people in Mae Ai district. A further 232 people from groups of migrants deemed high risk at Kham Thiang and Pa Phaeng communities in Muang district of Chiang Mai were also tested.

The test results were yet to come out.

Dr Kittiphan said medical teams would continue to test more people at random to build confidence among the local people and tourists.