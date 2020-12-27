Samut Sakhon stadium now a virus care centre

shrimp revival: People wait for their turn to buy shrimp sold by Nakhon Pathom farmers near Government House on Saturday. The event, aimed at tackling the critical slump in shrimp sales due to Covid-19 fears, was organised by We Volunteer (WeVo), a group consisting of anti-government protest guards.

Samut Sakhon: A provincial stadium has been designated as an additional field hospital to treat Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms after residents opposed proposals to use two other sites.

In an order signed by governor Verasak Vichitsangsri, the stadium, which is close to the provincial governor's residence, will be used to house a care centre for Samut Sakhon people.

Unauthorised people are prohibited to enter the area with violators subjected to one-year imprisonment, a maximum fine of 100,000 baht or both, under the communicable disease control law, and a two-year jail term, a fine of 40,000 baht or both, under the emergency decree declared to combat Covid-19.

The centre is designated to provide treatment and care to infected patients who are recuperating.

The isolated environment will allow authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

It will be equipped with an administration unit, lavatory trucks, and a waste management system in which bio-hazardous waste will be separated and disposed of.

The governor's order follows the opening of a field hospital at the Central Shrimp Market which is a hotspot of new Covid-19 infections among mostly migrant workers.

By tomorrow, 200 beds will be ready for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. The number of beds is expected to increase to 500 by the end of the year.

Provincial authorities' plans to set up a field hospital at Thailand National Sports University Samut Sakhon Campus and at Phan Thai Norasing Water Park have been opposed by locals who are concerned about the spread of the virus.

Following the outbreak in Samut Sakhon, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered a 1,000-bed field hospital to be set up to treat Covid-19 patients in the province.

Samut Sakhon has been designated as a maximum control zone.