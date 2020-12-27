Korat's Phimai quarantines arrivals from Samut Sakhon

Downtown area of Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The chief of Phimai district ordered quarantine for anyone arriving from the Covid-19 epicentre of Samut Sakhon province and also closed a large school to help prevent transmission of the virus.

Phimai district chief Amnuay Pongnan said on Sunday that the disease control measure followed the government's declaration of Samut Sakhon as a maximum disease control zone and the number of Covid-19 cases in Nakhon Ratchasima linked to Samut Sakhon rising to six.

People arriving from high-risk areas, especially Samut Sakhon, must be quarantined at a state facility for 14 days, he said.

The policy applies to people returning from other provinces to Phimai district during the New Year period and local administrative and health officials would be checking arrivals, he said.

The district chief also ordered the closure of Phimai Wittaya School, where there are more than 4,000 students, after one Covid-19 case was confirmed in Phimai.

The school management would instead conduct online education until the Covid-19 situation in Phimai and nearby areas improves, Mr Amnuay said.