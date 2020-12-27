Gambling-related Covid cases soar in Rayong

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha

Covid cases surged by 49 in Rayong over the past 24 hours, raising total cases linked to a gambling den in the eastern province to 85, health authorities say.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said on Sunday that the sharp increase justified maximum disease control in Rayong and fast active testing. He asked at-risk people to seek free Covid tests at a temporary testing site at the Noen Urai market in Muang district.

Rayong governor Charnna Iamsaeng said the total number of Covid cases linked to gambling rose to 85 and was rising. Therefore, a field hospital would be set up, he said.

Rayong has not been locked down and ordinary people are free to travel to and from the province as usual, the governor said.

Dr Soonthorn Rianphumikarakit, Rayong health chief, said Rayong, Klaeng and Chalerm Phrakiat Map Ta Phut hospitals have been readied to treat Covid-19 cases in the province.