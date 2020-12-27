Returnee plunges to death at quarantine hotel

Section
Thailand
General

published : 27 Dec 2020 at 17:27

updated: 27 Dec 2020 at 18:30

writer: Online Reporters

Disease control workers and police inspect the fatal plunge scene at The Patra Hotel in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on Sunday. (Photo supplied)
A Thai woman who recently returned to the country from South Korea plunged to her death from her room at a hotel functioning as a Covid quarantine facility in Bang Kapi on Sunday afternoon.

Police at Hua Mak station were informed of the death at about 2pm. Hua Mak police station chief Pol Col Wichai Narong said the woman’s room was on the seventh floor of the eight-storey Patra Hotel on Soi Rama IX 31. The body landed on the second-floor balcony.

The woman, 51, departed on a repatriation flight from South Korea at 11.10pm on Thursday and checked in at the hotel at 1.52am on the same night for a 14-day quarantine. Her first test for Covid-19 was negative.

Later the woman was identified only as Surarak. Police found a short note describing tension over many personal problems.

Police were investigating the case.

