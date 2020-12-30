Section
Thailand
General

No fee for changing airline bookings

published : 30 Dec 2020 at 16:28

writer: Online Reporters

Passengers, wearing face masks, queue at Don Mueang airport on Monday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Airlines will not charge passengers extra if they change destinations or travel dates of bookings made under the Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) co-payment scheme, following the new Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Wednesday that some people may want to change their travel itinerary amid growing concern over local coronavirus infections. 

Authorities have asked people to cooperate by refraining from travelling across provinces and through Covid-restricted areas.

Six participating airlines - Thai Smiles Airway, Nok Air,Viet Jet Air, Thai Lion Air, Bangkok Airway and Thai AirAsia - had agreed not to collect fees from booked passengers wanting to postpone their flights or change their travel routes. 

Each airline would announce details, the CCSA spokesman said.

The We Travel Together co-payment scheme, subsidised by the government, was intended to stimulate domestic tourism.

