21 more staff at Bangkok karaoke shop found to have Covid
Thailand
General

21 more staff at Bangkok karaoke shop found to have Covid

published : 30 Dec 2020 at 18:15

writer: Online Reporters

New Year revellers and monks wait for trains at Hua Lamphong station on Wednesday. Bangkok recorded 17 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 125, before a further 21 people linked to a karaoke shop and restaurant also tested positive. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Twenty-one more employees of a karaoke shop in Bangkok visited by an infected person from Nonthaburi province have tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-nine of Nong Mai Karaoke's 75 staff were tested for the novel coronavirus, and 21 were found to have the virus, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said. 

The BMA’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was still tracing people who visited Isarn Krongkaew restaurant and Nong Mai Karaoke, also known as Nong Mai Plaza shop, on Soi Omsin behind Pata Pinklao department store during Dec 15-29. The outbreak apparently began when an infected person from Nonthaburi visited the places.

Prior to the newly-diagnosed 21 cases, Bangkok recorded 17 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the total number of active cases in the capital to 125. Two of the new cases were linked to Samut Sakhon, where a new wave of the coronavirus infection originated. The two were a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both asymptomatic.

The 15 other cases were members of at-risk groups and the medical sector. 

