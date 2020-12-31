Samut Sakhon governor on ventilator

Samut Sakhon governor Verasak Vichitsangsri (Photo supplied)

The infected governor of Covid-plagued Samut Sakhon province is on a ventilator in hospital, but otherwise in good condition, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Governor Verasak Vichitsangsri was under the good care of doctors at Siriraj Hospital, who had the situation under control, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said.

The governor had himself sought a Covid-19 test after having worked hard in his province. His infection had nothing to do with the establishment of a field hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in the province, Dr Taweesilp said.

"I personally know governor Verasak. He is very tough and good humoured, and has good morale," he said.

Mr Verasak, 58, was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Monday, about a week after the province saw a strong resurgence of Covid-19, mostly among the large community of migrant workers but later spreading to other provinces.

He was admitted to Samut Sakhon Hospital with symptoms of a sore throat and cough and was transferred to Siriraj Hospital after being diagnosed with lung inflammation.

The governor's daughter Namwan said early on Thursday that her father sought a Covid-19 test before the establishment of a field hospital in Samut Sakhon. He wanted to clear up any misbelief that a field hospital would transmit the disease.

Doctors had yet to bring his respiratory system backup to strength. Breathing assistance would be needed for up to three days and close treatment for a few weeks.

If he made it through those two stages, he would be considered as saved, Miss Namwan quoted Siriraj doctors as saying.

She thanked everyone who sent messages of support.