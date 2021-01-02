Section
City Hall closes 25 types of businesses
Thailand
General

published : 2 Jan 2021 at 12:19

writer: Online Reporters

People pay homage to the giant reclining Buddha statue at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram (Wat Pho) in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
City Hall has announced the closure of 25 types of businesses, including entertainment places, effective on Jan 2, to contain the spread of re-emerging Covid-19.

Bangkok governor Aswin Khwanmuang signed an order on Friday to temporarily close the 25 types of businesses with gatherings of many people. The affected venues are:

  1. entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and similar places
  2. water parks and amusement parks
  3. playgrounds, places where children play at markets, floating markets and flea markets
  4. snooker and billiard halls
  5. places offering game machines
  6. game shops and internet shops
  7. cockfighting rings and cockfighting training rings
  8. nurseries or elderly nursing homes, except those which already offer overnight stays
  9. boxing stadiums
  10. martial arts schools
  11. horse-racing tracks  
  12. public bathhouses  
  13. massage parlours
  14. competitive-sports fields
  15. banquet halls and similar places 
  16. bull-fighting rings, fighting-fish rings or similar places
  17. amulet markets or centres
  18. development centres for small or pre-school children
  19. beauty service shops with no medical permits, any places providing skin-piercing services
  20. fitness centres
  21. spas and Thai traditional massage and foot massage shops
  22. boxing training places, gymnasiums or boxing camps
  23. bowling, skate or roller-blade venues and similar places;
  24. dancing halls or schools;
  25. all buildings at schools, tutorial schools or educational institutions

Eateries, convenience stores, food stalls or hawkers, restautants and food centres may not allow alcohol consumption.

Barbershop or hairdressers must limit service time per customer to two hours and allow no customers to wait in their shops.

Other places must strictly follow Covid-19 preventive guidelines. 

On Friday, City Hall ordered schools run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration closed for two weeks as it stepped up efforts to contain the spread of re-emerging Covid-19.

The country added 279 new infections on Friday, 20 of them living in Bangkok, with two cases linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster. One of the two deaths was a man living in the capital.

