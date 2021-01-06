New Covid death, linked to migrant labour

A motorcyclist and pillion rider pass Mahachai railway station in Muang district of Samut Sakhon, the initial hotspot of the Covid-19 second wave. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

A man who drove migrant labourers to and from work has died after catching Covid-19, as the government reported 365 new infections.

His death raised the number of fatalities from the disease in Thailand to 66. The tally of confirmed cases had risen to 9,331 as of Wednesday.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman, said the latet fatality was a 63-year-old man who drove foreign labourers to their jobs and back to their accommodation in Samut Sakhon.

The man was admitted to a hospital in the province on Dec 27 and pronounced dead on Tuesday from multiple organ failure, he said.

Of the 365 new cases, 250 were local community infections and 99 were migrant workers, and the 16 others arrivals from overseas.

The CCSA said Chon Buri topped new transmissions, followed by Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi and Bangkok.

Dr Taweesilp said health officials working in the cluster of foreign workers in Samut Sakhon were intent on stopping the spread of Covid-19 to other factories and houses of workers.

The province had more than 10,000 factories, most of them small with fewer than 100 employees. Surveys had revealed migrant workers staying in many locations, but largely in Muang district.

"We will go and check all these places," the spokesman said.