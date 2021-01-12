City curbs may be relaxed

Health officials in Samut Prakan check motorists' body temperature at a road checkpoint in Muang district as part of the government's measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. WICHAN CHAROENKIATPAKUL

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Monday hinted it would soon consider lifting Covid-19 restrictions, despite cases in the capital rising on Monday by 37 and bringing its tally to 1,989.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the situation in the capital was likely to improve, provided that there were no new super-spreader events, after it imposed a raft of urgent measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"If the number of new cases drops within a fortnight and clusters in other provinces are confined, the BMA might consider lifting restrictions," said Pol Capt Pongsakorn.

He said that City Hall had been able to identify the origin of the latest infections and was keeping a close watch on two main clusters, one relating to entertainment venues in the capital and the other in Si Racha district of Chon Buri province.

The two clusters consisted of 135 cases in total, he said, adding that some people from Bangkok had brought the virus home with them from Si Racha during the New Year.

Bangkok governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said the capital's new patients had visited or worked in entertainment establishments, restaurants and massage parlours.

Health authorities were now trying to track down other people who had been to these places, he said, adding public health authorities have already tested 15,908 at-risk individuals who visited markets across Bangkok.

Meanwhile, health officials in Samut Sakhon confirmed 176 new infections, divided into two groups.

The first are 125 patients -- 121 migrant workers and five Thais -- who have been classified as a risk group and placed in quarantine.

The other group comprises 51 people -- two migrant workers and 19 Thais -- who went to health officials asking for Covid-19 tests.