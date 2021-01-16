Section
One Covid-19 death, 230 new cases
Thailand
General

published : 16 Jan 2021 at 13:12

writer: Online Reporters

A health worker sprays disinfectant on carriages of Airport Rail Link trains on Saturday as Thailand reports 230 new cases with one more death on Saturday. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)
A Bangkok man died and 230 people were infected with Covid-19, bringing the totals to 70 deaths and 11,680 cases, according to the Covid-19 centre's daily report on Saturday.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 67-year-old man who died lived in Bangkok. He had been to an entertainment venue twice on Dec 21 and  Dec 23. 

On Dec 24-27, he fell ill with a fever and a cough, said Dr Taweesilp.

After learning that an employee of the place had been diagnosed with Covid-19, the man asked to be tested Dec 29. The result came positive on the next day.

On Thursday, he had pneumonia and acute kidney failure and died on the same day, sahd the CCSA spokesman.

Of the 230 new local infections, 83 were in close contact with previously infected patients or visited risk areas and 126 tested positive during active case finding in communities.

The first group were found in Samut Sakhon (55), Bangkok (12), Ang Thong (6), Chon Buri (5), Khon Kaen (2) and one each from Chanthaburi, Chaiyaphum and Pathum Thani.

The second group were detected during active case finding in Samut Sakhon (110), Chon Buri (5), Rayong (4), Pathum Thani (3), Samut Prakan (2), Chanthaburi (1) and Chachoengsao (1).

The 21 infected arrivals consisted of 18 Thais, one Briton, one Nigerian, and one Turk. They arrived from Germany (3), Qatar (1) Ethiopia (1), Russia (1), the United States (1), the United Kingdom (7), Turkey (6) and Malaysia (1). All were in quarantine.

Of the 11,680 cumulative infected people, 8,906 (76.25%) recovered, including 618 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 2,704 remain in hospitals.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 761,554 over the previous 24 hours to 94.3 million. The worldwide death toll climbed 14,816 to 2.01 million. The US had the most cases at 24.1m, up 248,080, followed by India with 10.54 million, up 15,151. Thailand ranked 127th.


