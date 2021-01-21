BMA allows 13 kinds of business to reopen in Bangkok

This traditional Thai massage parlour was closed on Thursday, but is among 13 kinds of premises allowed to reopen in the capital on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has approved the reopening of 13 kinds of premises, including game arcades and shops, from Friday, but 13 other kinds of business will remain closed, including pubs.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said its communicable disease control committee headed by Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang made the decision on Thursday after discussions with doctors and lecturers in medicine.

The following premises can reopen:

- game arcades, surfaces must be cleaned and people wear face masks;

- game and internet shops, the same requirements;

- care centres for the elderly;

- competition venues without spectators, but not boxing stadiums and racecourses;

- party venues where attendees eat from food-set boxes, with numbers capped at 300;

- Buddha amulet centres, crowds are banned;

- beauty and tattoo salons, surfaces must be cleaned, people wear face masks and customer numbers limited;

- fitness clubs, but without trainers and exercise machines at least two metres apart;

- spa and Thai massage parlours, people must wear face masks;

- boxing training camps, no sparring, bouts or spectators;

- bowling and skating centres, no competitions or spectators;

- dancing schools, no competitions or spectators; and

- martial arts schools, no competitions or spectators.

The 13 kinds of premises that remain closed:

- pubs, bars and similar entertainment places;

- children's playgrounds and amusement parks at markets;

- boxing stadiums;

- snooker and billiard clubs;

- racecourses;

- cockfighting rings and practice grounds;

- places for bullfighting, fish fighting and the like;

- daycare centres;

- bathing parlours;

- sex massage parlours;

- nurseries;

- water parks; and

- cram schools and all kinds of education institutes.

Mr Pongsakorn said the BMA took a month to control Covid-19. The capital was now logging about 10 new cases a day, down from about 50 at the end of last year and early this month.