Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
756 new Covid-19 cases
Thailand
General

756 new Covid-19 cases

published : 28 Jan 2021 at 12:36

writer: Online Reporters

A worker cleans a classroom at Ban Bangkapi School in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. The school is expected to reopen on Monday as the govenment eases Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A worker cleans a classroom at Ban Bangkapi School in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. The school is expected to reopen on Monday as the govenment eases Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Thursday reported 756 new Covid-19 cases, 746 local infections and 10 imported, raising the total to 16,221.

Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 724 new cases were detected through active case finding in communities and 22 others were confirmed at hospitals.

All 724 new cases found with active case finding were in Samut Sakhon province - 710 migrant workers and 14 Thais.

The 22 cases found at hospitals included nine in Samut Sakhon, eight in Bangkok and three in Samut Prakan.

The 10 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Portugal (1), Russia (2), Indonesia (1), Qatar (1) and the United States (5).

Of the total 16,221 cases, 11,287 (69.5%) had recovered, including 233 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 4,858 were receiving treatment. The death roll was unchanged at 76.

Dr Apisamai said that 61 out of 76 provinces had reported no Covid-19 cases for at least seven days.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 590,299 in 24 hours to 101.43 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 16,846 to 2.18 million. The US had the most cases at 26.17 million, up 151,727, and the most deaths at 439,517, up 3,912.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Charges likely

Alarms ringing over a celebrity DJ's virus-spreading birthday bash, with health officials seekng legal action against the organisers and attendees accused of withholding information.

13:59
World

US demands 'robust' virus origin probe as pandemic surges worldwide

WASHINGTON: The United States demanded a "robust and clear" international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, as a team of World Health Organization experts in China waited on Thursday for approval to begin its long-awaited Covid-19 probe.

12:45
Thailand

+756 Covid

The government reports 746 more local infections detected and 10 imported, raising the total to 16,221.

12:36