756 new Covid-19 cases

A worker cleans a classroom at Ban Bangkapi School in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. The school is expected to reopen on Monday as the govenment eases Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Thursday reported 756 new Covid-19 cases, 746 local infections and 10 imported, raising the total to 16,221.

Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 724 new cases were detected through active case finding in communities and 22 others were confirmed at hospitals.

All 724 new cases found with active case finding were in Samut Sakhon province - 710 migrant workers and 14 Thais.

The 22 cases found at hospitals included nine in Samut Sakhon, eight in Bangkok and three in Samut Prakan.

The 10 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Portugal (1), Russia (2), Indonesia (1), Qatar (1) and the United States (5).

Of the total 16,221 cases, 11,287 (69.5%) had recovered, including 233 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 4,858 were receiving treatment. The death roll was unchanged at 76.

Dr Apisamai said that 61 out of 76 provinces had reported no Covid-19 cases for at least seven days.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 590,299 in 24 hours to 101.43 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 16,846 to 2.18 million. The US had the most cases at 26.17 million, up 151,727, and the most deaths at 439,517, up 3,912.