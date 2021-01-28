Legal action likely over celebrity DJ's Covid-spreading party

Techin Ploypetch, aka DJ Matoom, posted this picture from his hospital room, where he has been quarantined after catching Covid-19. Techin was born in Germany in January 1988 but raised in Thailand. (Photo: @matoom_efm Twitter account)

The Disease Control Department has asked the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to take legal action against people involved with the birthday party of actor Techin Ploypetch, also known as DJ Matoom, after more Covid-19 infections were linked to the celebration.

Techin, 33, is himself in hospital being treated for the coronavirus disease, with some Thai media reports making reference to a "super spreader" and efforts to conceal his infection.

Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced the department's move on Thursday.

At the same time, she updated the number of Covid-19 cases linked to the celebrity DJ's illegal party bash

She said there were now 26 people confirmed infected with Covid-19 and 113 at-risk people.

Another 53 were considered at low-risk of infection, but the figures could rise, she said.

"These people at high and low risk have visited many places, including hotels and restaurants... Disease control officials are concerned, because information from these people is inconsistent although they visited the same places, and some even concealed their information," she said.

"The disease could spread farther, and it could be too late to control it."

The Disease Control Department told the BMA that people who concealed information violated several laws, including the Communicable Disease Act, the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations to control Covid-19, and the Criminal Code for giving false information to officials.

Legal action could target those in charge of the party.for violating the ban on crowded gatherings to help control the disease, as well as partygoers, who also breached the executive decree.

Such offences carried a prison term of up to two years and/or fine of 40,000 baht, Dr Apisamai said.

The case would be handled in a way that would be a lesson for future habits, urban lifestyle and Covid-19 control, she said.