Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Legal action likely over celebrity DJ's Covid-spreading party
Thailand
General

Legal action likely over celebrity DJ's Covid-spreading party

published : 28 Jan 2021 at 13:59

writer: Online Reporters

Techin Ploypetch, aka DJ Matoom, posted this picture from his hospital room, where he has been quarantined after catching Covid-19. Techin was born in Germany in January 1988 but raised in Thailand. (Photo: @matoom_efm Twitter account)
Techin Ploypetch, aka DJ Matoom, posted this picture from his hospital room, where he has been quarantined after catching Covid-19. Techin was born in Germany in January 1988 but raised in Thailand. (Photo: @matoom_efm Twitter account)

The Disease Control Department has asked the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to take legal action against people involved with the birthday party of actor Techin Ploypetch, also known as DJ Matoom, after more Covid-19 infections were linked to the celebration.

Techin, 33, is himself in hospital being treated for the coronavirus disease, with some Thai media reports making reference to a "super spreader" and efforts to conceal his infection. 

Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced the department's move on Thursday.

At the same time, she updated the number of Covid-19 cases linked to the celebrity DJ's illegal party bash

She said there were now 26 people confirmed infected with Covid-19 and 113 at-risk people. 

Another 53 were considered at low-risk of infection, but the figures could rise,  she said.

"These people at high and low risk have visited many places, including hotels and restaurants... Disease control officials are concerned, because information from these people is inconsistent although they visited the same places, and some even concealed their information," she said.

"The disease could spread farther, and it could be too late to control it."

The Disease Control Department told the BMA that people who concealed information violated several laws, including the Communicable Disease Act, the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations to control Covid-19, and the Criminal Code for giving false information to officials.

Legal action could target those in charge of the party.for violating the ban on crowded  gatherings to help control the disease, as well as partygoers, who also breached the  executive decree.

Such offences carried a prison term of up to two years and/or fine of 40,000 baht, Dr Apisamai said.

The case would be handled in a way that would be a lesson for future habits, urban lifestyle and Covid-19 control, she said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Charges likely

Alarms ringing over a celebrity DJ's virus-spreading birthday bash, with health officials seekng legal action against the organisers and attendees accused of withholding information.

13:59
World

US demands 'robust' virus origin probe as pandemic surges worldwide

WASHINGTON: The United States demanded a "robust and clear" international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, as a team of World Health Organization experts in China waited on Thursday for approval to begin its long-awaited Covid-19 probe.

12:45
Thailand

+756 Covid

The government reports 746 more local infections detected and 10 imported, raising the total to 16,221.

12:36