802 new Covid-19 cases
Thailand
General

802 new Covid-19 cases

published : 29 Jan 2021 at 12:21

writer: Online Reporters

With most hotels empty of guests, chefs from the Grand Mercure Hotel on Ratchadaphisek Road were out on the street preparing food for sale to passers-by, in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
The government on Friday reported 802 new Covid-19 cases, 781 local infections and 21 imported, raising the total to 17,023.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said active case finding in communities had identified 692 cases and hospitals confirmed 89 cases over the past 24 hours.

The 692 cases found in communities consisted of 686 in Samut Sakhon province, three in Bangkok and one each in Nonthaburi, Sa Kaeo and Rayong.

Of the 89 new cases confirmed at hospitals, 79 were in Samut Sakhon, seven in Bangkok, two in Ayutthaya and one in Ang Thong.

Among the 21 imported cases, 19 were quarantined arrivals from India (2), Germany (2), Bahrain (1), the United States (3), Indonesia (1), Ethiopia (1), Sweden (1), Switzerland (1), South Africa (1), the Netherlands (2), Saudi Arabia (2), the United Kingdom (1) and Austria (1).

Two other imported cases were from Malaysia and Myanmar, found during screening near the border and at a natural border crossing point.

Of the 17,023 total cases since the pandemic started, 11,396 (66.9%) had recovered,  including 109 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 5,551 were receiving treatment. The death toll was unchanged at 76.

Since the new Covid-19 wave emerged on Dec 15, there had been 12,786 cases, 98% of which were in Samut Sakhon province and 1.2% in Bangkok, Dr Taweesilp said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 601,212 in 24 hours to 102.03 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 16,387 to 2.20 million. The US had the most cases at 26.34 million, up 162,574.

