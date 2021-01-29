Covid-control restrictions eased from Monday

A disease control worker sprays disinfectant at Prachaniwet School in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Friday. Schools will reopen on Monday when many businesses and other activities will also resume to varying degree. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpatarasill)

Covid-19 restrictions are being relaxed in most areas, allowing some closed businesses and activities to resume on Monday, but substantial controls remain in place throughout red-zoned provinces in the greater Bangkok cluster.

Five categories of control zone are being applied.

Details were announced on Friday by Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin. He said strict restrictions would continue in greater Bangkok but be further relaxed in the provinces where the disease was under control.

Maximum and strict control zone (dark red zone)

Applies only to Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the Covid-19 second wave.

Reopening allowed for - markets, with customer numbers imited and social distancing; restaurants, closing time 9pm and no alcohol; shopping centres and department stores, closing time 9pm, daycare and elderly care centres for residents; business premises and hotels with disease control measures in place and tracing details of all visitors.

Closure orders remain in place for entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke shops, boxing stadiums, indoor fitness clubs, cock and bullfighting rings, amulet markets, bathing (sex massage) parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours, schools, cram schools, playgrounds, amusement parks, game arcades, internet shops, meeting and party venues, trade fair venues, places of crowded traditional activities and public transport terminals.

Maximum control zone (red zones)

Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi are Covid-19 maximum control zones.

Closure orders remain in force for entertainment places, pubs, bars and karaoke shops.

Reopening are restaurants for dining-in with social distancing, closing time 11pm and no alcohol.

Schools will also reopen with a combination of on-site, online and on-air teaching to give choices to parents concerned about the health safety of their children, Dr Taweesilp said. Crowd activities are prohibited.

Schools with up to 120 students can fully reopen, with disease control measures in place.

Meetings, seminars and donation events can resume, with attendance limited at 100 people, and no alcohol or dancing.

Department stores, shopping centres, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores will resume as usual with disease control measures in place. They are still barred from organising promotional activities.

Exhibition and convention centres can reopen with disease control measures and must limit the number of visitors to a ratio of one square metre of space per person.

In Bangkok and the adjacent three provinces, migrant workers will be required to use the MorChana tracing app. Their transport must be approved by local communicable disease committees.

All gambling dens, bathing and sex massage parlours will remain closed. Spa and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen with limited customers.

Outdoor exercise venues, indoor gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and organise competitions without spectators. Practice is allowed with disease control measures.

Control zone (orange zone)

More business and activity relaxation will be allowed in 20 other provinces that are control zones. The 20 provinces are: Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chai Nat, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachin Buri, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaeo, Sara Buri, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong.

Entertainment places will reopen. Dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks will stop at 11pm. Music performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited.

Restaurants and drinking parlours can open with social distancing and sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages will end at 11pm.

Schools will reopen with normal teaching activities but must limit the number of participants in activities. Schools with up to 120 students each can resume normal activities with disease control measures.

Meetings, seminars, parties and donation activities can be organised with tracking and check-in and checkout software application. Attendees are limited at 300. Music performances are allowed but dancing is banned.

Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen as usual but without promotional activities.

Bathing, sex massage, spa and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen while limiting customers.

Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens will remain closed.

Close surveillance zone (yellow zone)

Restrictions were further eased in 17 provinces that are close surveillance zones - Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Phetchabun, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Surat Thani and Uthai Thani.

There entertainment venues can open until midnight. Restaurants will observe social distancing and close at midnight.

Shopping centre, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores will reopen and limit the number of participants in activities.

Bathing (sex massage) parlours, spa and Thai traditional massage parlours will reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens will remain closed.

Surveillance zone (green zone)

Further relaxation will be allowed for the other 35 provinces that are Covid-19 surveillance zones. They are Krabi, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Bung Kan, Pattani, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit and Ubon Ratchathani.

There entertainment places can reopen, sell and serve alcoholic drinks, organise music performances and allow dancing with social distancing. Restaurants can reopen with social distancing.

Bathing (sex massage) parlours, spa and Thai traditional massage parlours will reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens will remain closed.

Dr Taweelsilp said everyone in the country must continue to observe social distancing and wear face masks. These practices were key to Covid-19 control.

The resumption of business and recreational activities would help the national economy, but would be reviewed if the Covid-19 situation deteriorates, he said.