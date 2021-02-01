DPM Prawit calls Myanmar coup 'their internal affair'

Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside Myanmar's national television office in Yangon on Monday. (Reuters photo)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Monday called the military takeover in neighbouring Myanmar an internal matter of the neighbouring country.

"It's their internal affair," Gen Prawit told reporters when asked about Myanmar's coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her party.

The Myanmar army has declared a state of emergency after detaining Ms Suu Kyi and other key members of the National League for Democracy in an early morning raid on Monday.

Gen Prawit said the government was more concerned about more coronavirus cases imported from Myanmar as a result of the coup.

Thailand and Myanmar share a border that stretches for about 2,400 kilometres.

The government has yet to declare a formal position on the political situation in Myanmar.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also called it an internal affair, while Singapore has "grave" concern about the situation.

Myanmar closed the border with Thailand in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, prompting border trade between the two countries to come to a halt. In Mae Sot district of Tak province, trucks were seen idle at the checkpoint in front of the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, unable to cross the border to Myanmar.

The situation at border crossings in other provinces neighbouring Myanmar is unclear.

Pakamas Wierra, deputy chairwoman of the Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce, told media outlets that the border trade should resume soon as both countries needed to maintain the supply of goods. Trade disruption could cost between 30-50 million baht a day, she said.