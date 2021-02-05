586 new Covid-19 cases

Worshippers wear the required face masks to protect against spreading Covid-19 while presenting offerings at Wat Mangkon Kamalawat in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Friday reported 586 new Covid-19 cases, 573 local infections and 13 imported, raising the total to 22,644.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 526 new cases were found in communities and 47 others were confirmed at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province logged 548 new cases over the previous 24 hours - 522 cases (519 Myanmar and three Thais) found in communities, and 26 (12 Thais and 14 Myanmar) at hospitals.

Bangkok had 18 new cases, all tested positive at hospitals, comprising 14 Thais and four from Myanmar.

Three new cases were detected at a hospital in Tak - two Thais and one from Myanmar.

Active testing in communities also found three cases (Thai) in Phetchaburi province, linked to Samut Sakhon's Mahachai area, and one case in Sa Kaeo (a Cambodian detainee who was positive in the third test).

The 13 imported new cases were quarantined arrivals from the United States (1), Italy (1), Tanzania (1), South Africa (1), Rwanda (1), Egypt (5), Germany (1), the United Kingdom (1) and Myanmar (1).

Of the 22,644 total cases, 15,331 (67.7%) had recovered, including 533 discharged on Thursday, and 7,234 were receiving treatment, with seven on ventilators.

Global Covid-19 cases went up by 504,938 in 24 hours to 105.40 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 14,287 to 2.29 million. The US had the most cases at 27.26 million, up 109,780, and the most deaths at 466,534, up 3,068.

Dr Apisamai said the number of new cases was falling in many countries, and this could be linked to the ongoing vaccination programmes worldwide.

The most vaccinations were being given in the US, Britain and Israel, she said.