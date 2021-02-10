New Covid death, 157 more cases

A disease control worker collects a nasal swab from a boy during active Covid-19 case finding in Phasicharoen district, Bangkok, last Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The government on Wednesday reported one new Covid-19 death, raising the toll to 80, and 157 new cases - 144 local infections and 13 imported - bringing the total to 23,903.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the latest death was a Thai woman, 65, who had suffered from laryngeal cancer, terminal renal failure and high cholesterol.

She had been in close contact with an infected family member who came from Samut Sakhon. Five of eight immediate family members were confirmed with Covid-19.

Doctors believe she was infected through a surgical opening in her neck, a tracheostomy.

On Dec 29, the woman had dialysis at a private hospital in Samut Sakhon. Prior to that, she suffered shivering.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 1 and was moved to a hospital in Bangkok. She suffered shortness of breath, had lung inflammation and was dependent on a ventilator.

Her condition deteriorated, with bleeding at the point of contact of the ventilator, her food tract and stomach, and had a cardiac arrest, he said.

Doctors found a fungal infection in her blood. She failed to respond to medication.

On Monday her heart beat slowed and her blood pressure dropped. She was pronounced dead at 11pm, DrTaweesilp said.

Of the 157 new cases, 106 were found in communities and 38 confirmed at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon recorded 132 cases - 104 in communities and 28 at hospitals.

Since the new Covid-19 wave started in mid-December, about 100,000 people had been tested for Covid-19 in Samut Sakhon and about 7,000 tested positive, Dr Taweesilp said.

Bangkok logged eight new cases in a staff dormitory at Chulalongkorn University

The 13 imported cases included eight quarantined arrivals - from India (1), the Philippines (1), Japan (1), the United States (2), Kuwait (1), Argentina (1) and Malaysia (1).

The five other arrivals were ship crew from Indonesia, who were repatriated right away the spokesman said.

Of the 23,903 total cases, 18,914 recovered including 548 discharged over the past 24 hours and 4,909 were receiving treatment.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 377,975 in 24 hours to 107.39 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 13,005 to 2.35 million. The US had the most cases at 27.79 million, up 95,542.