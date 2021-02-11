201 new Covid-19 cases

Bangkok's Chinatown was busy on Wednesday as people bought food to prepare offerings for the Chinese New Year on Friday. The same day, the country logged 201 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government on Thursday reported 201 new Covid-19 cases, 185 local infections and 16 imported, raising the total to 24,104.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 96 new cases were confirmed at hospitals and 89 others through active case finding in communities.

Samut Sakhon, an epicentre of the Covid-19 wave that began in December, again logged the majority of the new cases, 129. Of these, 73 were found in communities (62 Myanmar and 11 Thais) and 56 at hospitals (30 Thais and 26 Myanmar).

Bangkok recorded 17 new cases - 16 at hospitals (10 Thais and six Myanmar) and one through active case finding (a factory worker).

Of the 17 cases in the capital, 14 were linked to the cluster at Chulalongkorn University, Dr Apisamai said.

Tak province saw 37 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of these, 23 were confirmed at hospitals (22 Myanmar and one Thai) and 14 other cases in communities, all Myanmar working as labourers, maids or vendors.

The 16 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Pakistan (1), Sudan (1), Japan (1), the United States (7), Russia (1), Turkey (1), Sweden (3) and the United Kingdom (1).

Of the 24,104 total cases, 19,799 (82.14%) had recovered, including 885 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 4,225 were receiving treatment, 1,531 at field hospitals. The death toll remained at 80.

Over the past week, new cases were reported in 12 provinces, Dr Apisamai said.

Global Covid-19 cases went up 437,780 in 24 hours to 107.85 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 14,018 to 2.36 million. The US had the most cases at 27.90 million, up 96,806, and the most deaths at 483,200, up 3,432.