124 positive tests at Pathum Thani wet market

More than 800 tested at Pornpat market, which will remain closed until Covid brought under control

Health workers collect nasal swabs for Covid-19 tests at Pornpat market in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani on Saturday. The wet market has been ordered closed since Friday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: A total of 124 people, both Thais and migrant workers, at the Pornpat fresh market in Thanyaburi district have tested positive for Covid-19 after three days of active case finding, authorities say.

The results announced on Saturday came from 817 nasal-swab tests conducted at the market in tambon Prachathipat on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Pitsanu Prapatanant, the Thanyaburi district chief, said the provincial communicable disease committee was working to ensure that everyone who had any connection to the market would be tested as soon as possible to prevent the virus from spreading to other areas.

He has sought cooperation from stall operators to bring their workers and others employed at the market as well as their family members to undergo Covid-19 tests. Anyone found infected would be treated quickly.

The market will only be reopened once no more infections are detected, in order to ensure the safety of people working at the market and their customers, said Mr Pitsanu.

Earlier, the provincial communicable disease committee ordered the closure of the Pornpat and Suchart markets, both in tambon Prachathipat, from Friday to Tuesday after 60 people tested positive for the coronavirus at the two locations.

A truck sprays disinfectant at the Pornpat market. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)