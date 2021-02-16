Closure of virus-cluster markets in Pathum Thani extended

Disease control workers spray disinfectant in the vicinity of Pornpat market in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, on Tuesday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: The provincial governor has extended the closure of two adjacent wet markets in Thanyaburi district for nine more days as efforts continue to stop the spread of the Covid-19 cluster centred there.

The markets were closed on Friday morning and due to reopen on Wednesday.

Governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum said on Tuesday that Pornpat and Suchart markets in tambon Prachathipat would remain closed through Feb 25.

During the extended closure, both sites would be fully disinfected.

The extended closure also covers commercial buildings in the vicinity of the two markets.

The governor was speaking after chairing a meeting of the provincial disease control committee, which has also prohibited crowds gathering at the markets and in their vicinity, ordered the 14-day home quarantine of migrant workers, and restricted access to the areas.

The measures cover commercial buildings around both markets and on Rangsit-Pathum Thani 17 Road and Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27 roads.

Of the 72 new Covid-19 cases recorded nationwide on Monday, Pathum Thani logged 48.

Of these, 47 were detected during community testing and linked to local markets. They comprised 26 Thais, 18 Myanmar, two Lao and one Cambodian. The other was confirmed at a hospital and is a student.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Tuesday warned Pathum Thani people to take precautions against the disease.

The fact the infection rate was higher among Thais than migrants in Pathum Thani raised concerns, because Thais could spread the virus more widely than migrants, who generally worked and lived in a confined area, CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said.

The spread of Covid-19 in Pathum Thani was linked to two local food vendors who bought seafood from Samut Sakhon, where the second wave began, in December.

Since Dec 18, Pathum Thani has logged 310 Covid-19 cases.