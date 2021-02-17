175 new Covid-19 cases

Buddhist worshippers wear face masks during a visit to Bangkok's Temple of the Dawn, which reopened on Monday. The country reported 175 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Wednesday reported 175 new Covid-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, 168 local infections and seven imported, raising the total to 24,961.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 114 infections were found in communities and 54 in testing at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province logged 73 new cases, 43.45% of all new cases nationwide. Of these, 34 were confirmed at hospitals (22 Thais and 12 Myanmar) and 39 at one factory (27 Myanmar and 12 Thais).

Bangkok had five new cases - four found at hospitals and one in a community.

The highest increment was in Pathum Thani which logged 82 new cases comprising eight Thai cases at hospitals and 74 in communities (49 Myanmar, 23 Thais, one Cambodian and one Lao national). They were linked to infection at local markets, Dr Taweesilp said.

Infections were also detected by hospitals in other provinces - two in Nakhon Ratchasima and one each in Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Tak and Saraburi.

The case in Suphan Buri was a Bulgarian man, 40, who had traveled to southern provinces, including Phuket and Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin district), Dr Taweesilp said.

The seven imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (2), Myanmar (1), the United Kingdom (1), Japan (2) and Austria (1).

Of the 24,961 total cases, 23,697 (94.9%) had recovered, including 134 discharged on Tuesday, and 1,182 others were in hospitals.

Global Covid-19 cases reached 110.03 million, up 342,151 in 24 hours. The worldwide death toll went up by 9,777 to 2.43 million. The US had the most cases at 28.38 million, up 63,398, and the most deaths at 499,991, up 1,787.

New cases in other countries were below 50,000, except Brazil (up 55,271 to 9.92 million). It was good news that the worldwide rate of infection had slowed down, Dr Taweesilp said.