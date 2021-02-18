Tests at last that guarantee basic human rights

Central Institute of Forensic Science director-general Pol Col Songsak Raksaksakul, centre, talks to a mother who brought in her children to take a DNA test. Pornprom Satrabhaya

Jida, a 10-year-old Malaysian-Thai girl, has adjusted well after spending three years in Prachin Buri with her single mum.

She speaks Thai fluently and enjoys everyday life with her family and friends at school. She is little different from all the other children, except for one thing: she lacks an ID card and that makes the future for her and her three siblings uncertain.

"I told my teacher that I want to cancel my class today because I am going to Bangkok to get my ID card. I want to get it like my mum," said Jida, who is travelling with eight others for DNA tests with their relatives at the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS).

They are among one million people estimated by the Ministry of Interior who have lost the right to a Thai ID card. The DNA test is provided by the CIFS and the Ministry of Interior so people can prove their eligibility for an ID card that all Thais are entitled to.

CIFS director-general Pol Col Songsak Raksaksakul said it had struck an agreement with its partners, including the National Health Security Office (NHSO), the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Interior and NGO partners, last year to help Thais struggling to prove their citizenship. Most are from poor families or families living along the border who have been unable to register for Thai citizenship.

Better cooperation from various agencies since 2018 means the CIFS has been able to increase the number of DNA tests it conducts from 200 cases a year to 1,600.

He said the CIFS was well equipped to handle the process, especially for those needing a quick answer to their DNA test. The results can be given inside 30 days and, if eligible, those people can be issued their ID cards within the following 30 days, he said.

The CIFS is also planning to carry out DNA tests in Chiang Mai, Kanchanaburi, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces to save people the time and cost of travelling to Bangkok.

People are given the tests for free, even though Pol Col Songsak says they each cost the CIFS 4,000-9,000 baht based on the complexity of the process.

The procedure requires comparing blood from both the tested person and the relative who holds Thai citizenship. If the tests show a DNA match, the one without the ID card is granted the right to be registered as a Thai citizen.

Many people, despite their Thai ancestry, have not been registered and just live their lives without an ID card. In their old age, many now suffer from kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes and other illnesses -- the cost of treating these is high but such people have no right to claim medical treatment or other welfare.

Sureerat Boonyarat, a 35 year-old single mum of four Malaysian-Thai kids, said she had long been trying to get her children ID cards but the process was complicated and expensive.

"I am just an office worker trying to feed my four children and family," she said. "I can't afford such high costs. But I've been so lucky to meet this team who have offered me help. Now I am relieved that my children will get an ID card and have access to basic rights like other Thai people."