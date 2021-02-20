82 new Covid-19 cases, 71 from local infections

People wait to be tested for Covid-19 tests at Pornpat market in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province, on Saturday. The wet market and Suchart market, both in tambon Prachathipat at the centre of a Covid cluster, remain close until Thursday. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

Eighty-two new Covid-19 cases — 71 local infections and 11 imported — were reported on Saturday, raising the total to 25,323 since the start of the pandemic in January last year. No new deaths were reported

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said of the 71 local infections, 44 were found through active case finding and 27 had visited risk areas and were now in hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province had the most local infections on Saturday, with 35 cases, or 49.3% of the total. Bangkok had six cases, 8.4% while othe provinces had 30 cases, or 42.2%.

Of the 27 infected cases from risk areas, Samut Sakhon logged 19 cases. Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom reported two each while Ang Thong and Samut Prakan saw one each.

Pathum Thani recorded the highest number of cases from active case finding (23), followed by Samut Sakhon (16), Bangkok (4) and Ang Thong (1), said the CCSA.

The 11 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United States (2), Russia (2), Germany (1),India (1), Nigeria (1), France (1), Kenya (1), the United Arab Emirate (1), and Bahrain (1). By nationality, they were Thai (2), American (2), Russian (2), German (1), Indian (1), Nigerian (1), French (1) and Ugandan (1).

Of the 25,323 total cases to date, 24,129 (95.3%) had recovered, including 59 discharged over the previous 24 hours and 1,111 were at hospitals. The death toll stood at 83.

Worldwide, the number of Covid-19 cases rose by 403,036 in the 24 hours to 111.23 million. The death toll went up by 10,971 to 2.46 million. The US had the most cases at 28.60 million, up 78,640, and the most deaths at 507,746, up 2,428. Thailand ranked 114th.