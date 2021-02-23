95 new Covid-19 cases

Workers clean the floor of Bang Yai market in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi, in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 on Tuesday when 95 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Tuesday reported 95 new Covid-19 cases — 93 local infections and two imported cases — raising the total to 25,599.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said local infections comprised 52 confirmed at hospitals and 41 found in communities.

Samut Sakhon province, the only maximum and strict control zone in the country, logged 54 new cases, 58.06% of the new local cases. Of them, 40 were found at hospitals (26 Thais and 14 Myanmar) and 14 during active case finding in communities (12 Myanmar and two Thais).

Bangkok and Ang Thong recorded two new cases each at hospitals, all of them Thais.

Pathum Thani found 28 new cases -- 25 in communities (15 Thais and 10 Myanmar) and three Thai cases at hospitals.

Nonthaburi logged three cases -- two in communities (a Myanmar and a Cambodian) and a Thai at hospital.

Also at hospitals, two Myanmar cases were found in Tak and one each (Thai) in Nakhon Pathom and Ayutthaya.

The two imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United Kingdom -- a British company employee, 51, and a 16-year-old Thai student.

Of the 25,599 total cases, 24,446 (95.5%) recovered, including 85 discharged over the past 24 hours and 1,070 were at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 83.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 286,116 to 112.26 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 6,522 to 2.48 million. The United States had the most cases at 28.83 million, up 59,257, and the most deaths at 512,590, up 1,374.