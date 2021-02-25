72 new Covid-19 cases

People receive food handouts in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic at Wang Som community in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on Wednesday when the country confirmed 72 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Thursday reported 72 new Covid-19 cases confirmed over the past 24 hours comprising 63 local infections and nine imported, raising the total to 25,764.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 43 cases were confirmed at hospitals and 20 were found through active testing in communities.

Samut Sakhon province logged 30 new cases, 48% of the daily total. Of them, 27 were confirmed at hospitals (14 Myanmar and 13 Thais) and three Myanmar cases in communities.

Bangkok recorded seven new cases -- six Thais at hospitals and one Thai in a community.

Two new cases in the capital were futsal players of a team in Muang district of Samut Sakhon. The team comprised 11 players, seven of which were confirmed with Covid-19, Dr Apisamai said.

The new Covid-19 cluster involved 50 at-risk people, she said.

Pathum Thani found 18 new cases -- 16 at hospitals (11 Thais and five Myanmar) and two cases at hospitals (Thai and British nationals).

Nakhon Nayok logged two Thai cases at hospitals, linked to infection from fresh markets in adjacent Pathum Thani. Ayutthaya had two Thai cases at hospital.

Nakhon Pathom, Tak, Samut Songkhram and Saraburi provinces logged one Thai case each at hospitals.

The nine imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Indonesia (1), Kuwait (1), the United States (1), the United Arab Emirates (2), Nigeria (1), Oman (1), Russia (1) and Bangladesh (1).

Of the 25,764 total cases, 24,734 (96%) recovered including 192 discharged over the past 24 hours and 947 others were at hospitals.

Dr Apisamai said 22 patients were in critical conditions and eight of them were on ventilators. Most of them were in Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom. The death toll remained unchanged at 83.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 437,902 in 24 hours to 113.09 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 10,808 to 2.51 million. The US had the most cases at 28.97 million, up 75,299, and the most deaths at 518.363, up 2,525.