Samut Sakhon may ease Covid control next week

Disease control workers are on duty at the Central Shrimp Market in Muang district of Samut Sakhon last December. Authorities expect its reopening next Monday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government is considering easing Covid-19 restrictions on business and activities in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the new Covid-19 wave, and slight relaxation is expected next week, according to a spokesperson.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said that CCSA on Thursday morning discussed the latest Covid-19 situation of Samut Sakhon and provincial authorities would assess the possibility of disease control easing there.

Provincial authorities reported effective disease-control measures in high-risk places in Samut Sakhon, including the Central Shrimp Market which had been closed for nearly two months, she said.

Relevant officials expected the market to reopen next Monday. However, CCSA had yet to make a final decision, the spokeswoman said.

Since Dec 26, proactive testing has been done on 99,760 people in 1,251 places in Samut Sakhon and only 898 people, or 0.9% of the tested people, tested positive.

Active testing at local factories and markets found Covid-19 with only 0.5% of 42,441 tested people, Dr Apisamai.

The deputy governor of Samut Sakhon was concerned about the local economy and education since students are required to learn only online.

Provincial authorities therefore planned to ask CCSA to turn Samut Sakhon from a dark-red zone of maximum and strict Covid-19 control to a red zone, Dr Apisamai said.

In a red zone, entertainment venues are closed and restaurants can open until 11pm. Music performances are allowed but nor dancing.

Meetings can be organised with limited numbers of attendees. Schools can reopen with distancing and alternate between online and classroom teaching.

On Wednesday, Samut Sakhon logged 30 new Covid-19 cases, 48% of the daily total of 72 cases.

There were nine field hospitals in the province and some of them would suspend operation due to the lower number of new cases and patients, Dr Apisamai said.