45 new Covid-19 cases
Thailand
General

45 new Covid-19 cases

published : 26 Feb 2021 at 12:25

writer: Online Reporters

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration holds a training session on Covid-19 vaccination, at Bang Khunthian Geriatric Hospital in Bang Khunthian district, on Thursday, when the country logged 45 new coronavirus infections. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration holds a training session on Covid-19 vaccination, at Bang Khunthian Geriatric Hospital in Bang Khunthian district, on Thursday, when the country logged 45 new coronavirus infections. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government on Friday reported 45 new Covid-19 cases, 37 local infections and eight imported, raising the total to 25,809.

The Department of Disease Control reported that 32 cases were confirmed at hospitals and five through active case finding in communities.

Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the new Covid-19 wave in December, logged 19 new cases that formed 51% of the daily total. Of these, 14 were confirmed at hospitals (eight Thais and six Myanmar) and five Myanmar cases were detected in communities.

Bangkok recorded three new cases (two Thais and one French) at hospitals.

Other new cases were also reported from Nakhon Nayok (5 Thais), Chai Nat (3 Thais), Nakhon Pathom (3 Thais), Saraburi (2 Thais), Prachuap Khiri Khan (1 Dutch) and Samut Prakan (1 Thai).

The eight imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Germany, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom (a Thai schoolgirl aged six who had been confirmed with Covid-19), France (2), Kuwait and the Netherlands.

Of the 25,809 total cases, 24,952 (96.6%) have recovered, including 218 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 774 remain in hospital.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 444,466 in 24 hours to 113.54 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 10,552 to 2.52 million. The United States had the most cases at 29.05 million, up 77,377, and the most deaths at 520,785, up 2,414.

