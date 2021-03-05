79 new Covid-19 cases

Visitors enter the Thai travel fair, which opened at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre on Thursday, when the country logged 79 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Friday reported 79 new Covid-19 cases, 65 local infections and 14 imported, raising the total to 26,241.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 43 local infections were found in communities and 22 at hospitals in four provinces on Thursday.

"The two-digit level of new cases found at hospitals and communities shows that the local Covid-19 situation is under control," she said.

Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the second Covid-19 wave, logged 50 new cases, or 77% of the daily increment.

Of these, 38 were detected in communities (30 Myanmar people and eight Thais) and 12 were confirmed at hospitals (seven Myanmar and five Thai).

Pathum Thani saw eight new cases, three at hospitals (two Thai and one Myanmar) and five in communities (three Myanmar and two Thai).

Bangkok recorded six new cases at hospitals (three Thai and three Myanmar) and Chon Buri detected infection in a Chinese man at a hospital.

Of the 14 imported infections, 12 were quarantined arrivals from Slovenia (1), the United States (1), Russia (1), the United Arab Emirates (3), Germany (1), Italy (3), Libya (1) and South Africa (1).

Two other two were Thai women, aged 23 and 24, who returned from Myanmar illegally through natural border crossing points to Tak province on Sunday and Tuesday.

Of the 26,421 total cases, 25,641 (98%) had recovered, including 79 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 515 others were at hospitals, she said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 446,747 in 24 hours to 116.21 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 9,955 to 2.58 million. The US had the most cases at 29.53 million, up 68,321, and the most deaths at 533,636, up 1993.