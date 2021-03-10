39 new Covid-19 cases

Officials deliver Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca to the Department of Disease Control in Nonthaburi province on Monday. On Tuesday, the country logged 39 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Wednesday reported 39 new Covid-19 cases, 34 local infections and five imported, raising the total to 26,540.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 21 new infections were confirmed at hospitals and 13 in communities.

Samut Sakhon reported 19 new cases (56% of the daily increment), with 11 confirmed at hospitals (eight Thais, two Myanmar nationals and one Indian) and eight in communities (five Myanmar and three Thai).

Pathum Thani recorded eight new cases, five found in communities (four Myanmar and one Thai) and three Thai cases at hospitals, Dr Apisamai said.

Tak saw three new cases at hospitals (two Myanmar and one Thai).

Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Ang Thong and Phetchaburi each reported one new case, detected by hospitals. All Thais.

The five imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Sweden (2), France, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

Of the 26,540 total cases, 25,946 (97%) had recovered, including 95 discharged over the past 24 hours and 509 were in hospital. The death toll is unchanged at 85, she said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 388,010 in 24 hours to 118.15 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 8,962 to 2.62 million. The United States had the most cases at 29.80 million, up 55,683, and the most deaths at 540,574, up 1,704.