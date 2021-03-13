One death, 78 new Covid-19 cases reported

A health employee takes a nasal swab of a woman at Charoen Dhammaram temple in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, on Friday. Free Covid-19 tests were available for monks and people in nearby communities there. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

One death and 78 new Covid-19 cases, 67 of which were local infections, were reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 86 fatalities and 26,757 cases.

A 56-year-old diabetic woman in Samut Sakhon who had been hospitalised for almost a month died, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

She developed a fever, cough, phlegm and muscle pain on Feb 15 and tested positive four days later.

On Feb 23, she had difficulty breathing and was put on a ventilator. Her symptoms gradually worsened. She died on Friday.

Of the 67 local infections, 34 were found through active case finding, led by Samut Sakhon (32) and Pathum Thani (2). The remaining 33 cases were found among outpatients at hospitals or other facilities, led by those in Samut Sakhon (16) and Bangkok (13).

The remaining 11 cases were arrivals in quarantine, mainly from Bangladesh (4).

Another 30 patients were discharged while 585 remained at hospitals.

Worldwide, 488,414 new cases and 9,361 more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 119.6 million cases and 2.6 million fatalities.

The United States led with 29.9 million cumulative cases and 545,544 deaths.

Brazil on Friday surpassed India in coronavirus infections, retaking the post of second hardest-hit country in the world, as it rushes to contain the spread of the virus that’s wreaking havoc across the vast Latin American nation.

The country reported 85,663 new cases on Friday, pushing the total to 11,363,380. The number of deaths rose by 2,216, bringing the tally to 275,105. Now, Brazil trails only the US in deaths and infections globally.