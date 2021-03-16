Songkran splashing likely to be banned

Khao San may also be closed

Khao San Road, one of Bangkok’s top venues for Songkran celebrations, is almost deserted on April 13 last year after the government cancelled the Songkran festival and banned water splashing. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The small Covid-19 panel will likely propose a ban on all forms of water splashing, use of powder paste and foam parties during the Songkran festival in April.

Khao San Road, one of the popular splashing sites, may also be closed, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The decision to do so lies with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The Culture Ministry has concluded that only traditional activities will be allowed during the upcoming Songkran. They include giving food to monks, sprinkling Buddha images and paying respects to senior people.

Fun activities, especially splashing and applying powder paste on other people, will have to be skipped amid the emergence of a new cluster, said Mr Itthiphol.

Shops and privately owned establishments will have to continue observing Covid-19 preventive measures.

As for parades, Mr Itthiphol advised discretion and consideration of participant numbers.

Party foams, splashing or other activities at entertainment places will also not be allowed.

The proposals will be submitted to the big committee, or the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, on Friday for further approval.

The six-day Songkran holiday this year is from April 10-15.



