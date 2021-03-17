Shots rollout starts in Bang Khae

A market vendor in Bangkok's Bang Khae district disinfects her stall on Tuesday after the market was closed as a precaution against Covid-19. City Hall will decide if the market can reopen after three days of mass testing. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to start its Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Bang Khae on Wednesday to prevent the disease spreading further in the district.

BMA governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Tuesday the vaccinations would be administered at local hospitals and at Bang Khae market.

The BMA planned to inoculate about 6,000 people in the district, at the rate of 500-600 a day, starting with market vendors and people close to them, he said.

Anyone considering themselves at risk because they had come into contact with infected people at the Bang Khae markets can request vaccination at local hospitals, said Pol Gen Aswin.

The governor was speaking after a meeting of the BMA's subcommittee on the management of Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Somsak Akasilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said the vaccinations would be reserved for people who had tested negative for Covid-19 and those who had tested positive but were asymptomatic.

Those with symptoms such as fever, coughing, chest pain and hypertension would not be vaccinated, he said.

Bangkok logged 100 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, 69% of the country's new cases.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for control of acute diseases and health hazards at the Department of Disease Control, said the new cases in the capital were linked to transmission at markets in Bang Khae district.

Six local markets -- Bang Khae shopping centre, Mai Bang Khae, Phasom, Sirisetthanont, Wonder and Kitti -- have been ordered shut until at least tomorrow while they are being thoroughly disinfected.

Future access to the markets would be subject to disease control measures and vendors must be vaccinated against Covid-19 before their markets reopen, Dr Chawetsan said.

Bang Khae district office director Rujira Arin said on Tuesday that cleaners had already been hired to disinfect all six markets.

Ms Rujira said apart from cleaning, some areas would be modified to increase ventilation and drainpipes would also be cleaned.

Deputy Bangkok governor Pol Lt Gen Sophon Phisutthiwong said the BMA had suspended any activities at the elderly social welfare centre in Ban Bang Khae 2 until the end of this month to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

The BMA's Child Development Centre preschool has also been shut until Sunday, Pol Lt Gen Sophon said.