Songkhla infection linked to Bang Khae market
Thailand
General

published : 17 Mar 2021 at 20:25

writer: Online Reporters

Vendors are vaccinated in Bang Khae district of Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
A new Covid-19 infection in Songkhla was linked to the Bang Khae market, despite the patient spending only a few minutes there, the provincial public health office said on Wednesday.

The office said Songkhla had registered two new infections, one of them a 36-year-old woman who had visited a market in Bang Khae district in Bangkok.

Her 15-day records showed she went to the market on March 5 and 6, each time for 10 minutes, in order to buy vegetables she took to a rental room in Nong Khaem district.

The woman travelled from her home in Hat Yai district to visit a person at the Central Women's Correctional Institution and accompany her mother to a doctor's appointment in Bangkok. It was unclear whether her mother travelled to Bangkok with her or was already in the capital before she arrived.

The woman developed a headache and lost her sense of smell on March 8 and returned to Songkhla alone on Friday, according to the information posted on the health office's Facebook page.

The woman departed for Songkhla on rapid train No.171 and decided to undergo a Covid-19 test at Hat Yai Hospital on Monday.

The country announced 248 new cases on Wednesday, at least 88 of them related to the Bang Khae market.

