Mukdahan has its first Covid case this year

People queue for tickets for Covid-19 testing at Tesco Lotus Bang Khae superstore on Thursday. They are given a date and time for testing. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Mukdahan province has announced its first Covid-19 case since the second wave began in mid-December, a 52-year-old woman who had just returned from Bangkok’s Ban Bon district.

Provincial governor Veerachai Nakmas, Mukdahan governor, said on Thursday the infected woman was in Nikhom Kham Soi district.

She travelled from Bang Bon district, which adjoins Bang Khae district and Samut Sakhon, to Mukdahan, in the Northeast, on March 14 by private car, arriving about 5pm.

On March 14, she had a sore throat and loss of sense of smell. She went to Nikhom Kham Soi Hospital on March 16 for Covid-19 testing. The result came back from Mukdahan Hospital on Wednesday. It was positive.

The governor said there were 12 people, family and officials, who had been in close contact with her. All were now under 14-day quarantine.

He asked people to wear face masks, observe social distancing, wash their hands frequently and use the Thai Chana’ app when checking in and out of public places.