Last Covid red zone lifted

Shrimp vendors pass purchases to customers during the reopening of the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon province on Feb 28. The government on Friday lifted the province's red zone classification, the strictest Covid-19 control measures, easing it to orange. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Samut Sakhon's red zone Covid-19 status has been eased to orange, allowing most business activities to resume - but not pubs, bars and karaoke shops.

The lifting of the last red zone of maximum control was announced on Friday by Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

He said the CCSA resolved to declare Samut Sakhon an orange zone, like Bangkok and seven other provinces - Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Tak, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan.

Fourteen other provinces were yellow (close surveillance) zones. They are Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chumphon, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi, Ayutthaya, Narathiwat, Yala, Ranong, Rayong, Songkhla, Saraburi and Suphan Buri.

The other 54 provinces were green (surveillance) zones where business and activities could fully resume.

Activities had resumed in all zones but there were different closing hours and restrictions on the number of people that could participate in activities, Dr Taweesilp said.

Restaurants and entertainment places close at 11pm in orange zones and midnight in yellow zones. Dancing is banned. However, pubs, bars and karaoke shops remain closed in Samut Sakhon.

Shopping centres can reopen fully without promotional activities in every zone. Schools reopen in all zones.

Exercise venues can reopen in all zones, but with limited spectators at competitions in orange and yellow zones.